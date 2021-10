Akhilesh Yadav taken into custody over sit-in to protest Lakhimpur Kheri deaths | Oneindia News

Today, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was taken into custody.

This happened after he staged a sit-in outside his residence for being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri where at least eight lives, including that of four farmers, were lost due to violence.

