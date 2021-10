Johnson describes 'tide of anxiety' facing the NHS

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the NHS is facing a "tide of anxiety" as a result of the backlog of cases created by the pandemic.

Highlighting the importance of the health service, he describes his own battle with Covid where nurses "pulled my chestnuts out of that Tartarian pit".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn