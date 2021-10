Packham marches to Buckingham Palace urging royals to rewild

TV naturalist and environmental campaigner Chris Packham has led a children’s march to Buckingham Palace to deliver a petition asking the Royal Family to rewild their estates.

He said: “I think it’s time to start walking the walk and not just talking the talk … given the crisis that we face, people have to change.

We all have to change and that includes our Royal Family.” Report by Buseld.

