Facebook Makes Media Blitz Following Bombshell Whistleblower Leak

On October 10, Facebook said it will implement new tools to divert users away from harmful content, limit political content and give parents more control on teen Instagram accounts.

The company’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, appeared on several morning news shows to address the changes.

While speaking on ABC’s “This Week," Clegg said one measure would urge users who are on Facebook’s platform Instagram for long periods of time to “take a break.”.

He said another feature will encourage teens viewing content deemed harmful to their well-being to look at something else.

NBC reports that Clegg also said the company’s planned Instagram Kids represents part of the social media titan's solution to recent criticism.

We have no commercial incentive to do anything other than try and make sure that the experience is positive.

We can’t change human nature.

We always see bad things online.

We can do everything we can to try to reduce and mitigate them, Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of Global Affairs, via NBC.

Clegg’s media appearances come after the Senate testimony of whistleblower Frances Haugen on October 5.

NBC reports that Haugen told a Senate panel that Facebook consistently puts its own profits over users’ health and safety.

On 'Meet the Press,' Clegg said Facebook is also looking into ways to reduce the presence of politics on Facebook for some users.

Our job is to mitigate and reduce the bad and amplify the good, and I think those investments, that technology and some of that evidence of how little hate speech there is compared to a few years ago, shows that we are moving in the right direction, Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of Global Affairs, via 'Meet the Press'