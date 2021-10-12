Jon Gruden Resigns as Raiders Head Coach

Jon Gruden is out as the Vegas Raiders' head coach following new details about offensive emails he sent over the previous decade.
Jon Gruden is out as the Vegas Raiders' head coach following new details about offensive emails he sent over the previous decade.
Rich Bisaccia is in his 20th year as an NFL assistant coach, but the special teams coordinator has never served as a head coach at..
Gruden is OUT as coach of the Raiders after his email scandal. According to multiple reports, Gruden met Monday with Raiders owner,..