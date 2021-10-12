Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Resigns Following Reports of Offensive Emails

The announcement was made on Oct.

11 following a 'New York Times' report that claimed Gruden sent several offensive emails while working as an ESPN analyst.

I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction.

Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation.

I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone, Jon Gruden, via Twitter.

The emails in question reportedly show Gruden writing negatively about women referees, gay NFL players and those who protested social injustice during the national anthem.

He also recently game under fire for an unearthed 2011 email in which he allegedly said DeMaurice Smith, the head of the NFL players union "has lips the size of michellin tires.".

He apologized at a post-game press conference on Oct.

10.

I'm not a racist.

I can't tell you how sick I am.

I apologize again to D Smith, but I feel good about who I am and what I've done my entire life.

, Joe Gruden, via post-game press conference.

I had no racial intention with those remarks at all.

I'm not like that at all.

I apologize.

I don't want to keep addressing it, Joe Gruden, via post-game press conference.

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will serve as interim head coach.

The Raiders, currently 3-2, take on the Denver Broncos on Oct.

17.