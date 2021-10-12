Covid19 Update India: 14,313 fresh cases reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News

In the latest Covid19 update, India reported 14,313 new cases, the lowest in 224 days.
The daily rise is less than 3000 for 18 days.
#Covid19Update #NewCovid19CasesinIndia #Covid19Vaccination
In the latest Covid19 update, India reported 14,313 new cases, the lowest in 224 days.
The daily rise is less than 3000 for 18 days.
#Covid19Update #NewCovid19CasesinIndia #Covid19Vaccination
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added fresh Covid cases 13,596 cases and 166 Covid-related deaths in the last..
India records 15,823 fresh Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 226 fatalities were reported in last 24 hours, taking the..