Covid19 Update India: 14,313 fresh cases reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News
Covid19 Update India: 14,313 fresh cases reported in 24 hours | Oneindia News

In the latest Covid19 update, India reported 14,313 new cases, the lowest in 224 days.

The daily rise is less than 3000 for 18 days.

#Covid19Update #NewCovid19CasesinIndia #Covid19Vaccination