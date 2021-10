Lego to remove gender bias from toys following survey

Lego has announced it is going to remove gender stereotypes from its marketing as it does not want children to be limited to the toys they play with.

The move follows a global survey commissioned by the company which found attitudes to play and future careers remain unbalanced and restrictive between boys and girls.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn