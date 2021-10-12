Gov. Greg Abbott Bans COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates by Any Employer in Texas

Greg Abbott Bans COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates by Any Employer in Texas.

Greg Abbott , Bans COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, by Any Employer in Texas.

On Oct.

11, Gov.

Abbott issued an executive order that bans all employers, including private ones, from mandating vaccines.

"no entity in Texas" , can enforce vaccination against anyone who declines, "for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.".

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced, Gov.

Greg Abbott, via statement.

The governor also called on Texas state Legislature to pass a law banning vaccine mandates, at which point the executive order would be rescinded.

Abbott, who contracted COVID-19 in August, previously banned government vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and masks being required in schools.

President Joe Biden, who has supported vaccine mandates on the federal level, condemned Gov.

Abbott's actions.

We're facing a lot of pushback, especially from some of the Republican governors.

The governors of Florida and Texas are doing everything they can to undermine the life-saving requirements that I've proposed, President Joe Biden, via speech in September 2021.

This is the worst kind of politics because it's putting the lives of citizens of their states, especially children, at risk.

And I refuse to give in to it, President Joe Biden, via speech in September 2021