Lindsay Hoyle ‘never thought we’d be in this position again’

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks of his shock at the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery.

In June 2016, Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered on her way to a constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Sir Lindsay said: “I never ever thought we’d be in this position again.” Report by Jonesia.

