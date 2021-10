Rahul Gandhi says he will consider becoming Congress president | CWC meeting | Oneindia News

Today, the CWC sat down for a vital meeting chaired by interim president Sonia Gandhi; State-run Coal India Ltd has temporarily stopped auctioning coal to non-power customers; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's strategic economic reforms have been welcomed by the Joe Biden administration; India's electricity demand grew 4.9 per cent during the first half of October.

#CWC #RahulGandhi #Congress