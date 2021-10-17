Is Netflix resisting 'cancel culture' by backing Dave Chappelle?

The streaming TV giant is defending its talent, says Matthew Belloni, the founding partner at Puck.
But the company’s PR approach to criticism of Dave Chappelle’s “Closer” “has been a complete disaster.”
A trans Netflix employee has said Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy special is a symptom but not the cause of “a culture..
After being called out for transphobic jokes in ‘The Closer,’ the comedian performed at the Hollywood Bowl in front of Brad..