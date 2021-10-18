Colin Powell Dies

After presiding over George W.
Bush’s invasion of Iraq, in his later years Colin Powell turned his back on Republicans as his party swung to the right.
After presiding over George W.
Bush’s invasion of Iraq, in his later years Colin Powell turned his back on Republicans as his party swung to the right.
Colin Powell , Dead at 84.
The first Black US secretary of state died on Monday due to complications from Covid-19.
The..
Watch VideoColin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever..