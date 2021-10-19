Health experts weigh in on additional doses, booster shots of COVID vaccine

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell's death is shedding a light on the struggles of some people who are immunocompromised during this pandemic.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell's death is shedding a light on the struggles of some people who are immunocompromised during this pandemic.
Watch VideoFederal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses this week in an effort to..
On Friday, the FDA Advisory Committee voted to approve a booster of Johnson & Johnson two months after your first dose for those 18..