FDA expected to approve ‘mixing and matching’ of COVID-19 booster shots

-11- STARTS.... RIGHT NOW!THE F-D-A... IS EXPECTEDTO "O-K"... A MIX AND "MATCH"APPROACH TO COVID-19 BOOSTERSHOTS...THE AUTHORIZATION...COULD COME WITHIN 24 HOURS.THANKS FOR JOINING US.I’M TODD QUINONES.AND...I’M TRICIA KEAN.THE F-D-A IS *NOT*APLNNING TO RECOMMEND.... ONESHOT.... OVER THE OTHER....THE DATA SHOWING...A COMBINATION OFSHOTS..... OFFERED PROTECTIONAGAINST THE VIRUS.THIS COMING..... AS MOREPEOPLE.... GET VACCINATED...*AND*...COVID -19- INFECTIONS...DEATHS.....HOSPITALIZATIONS APPEARTO STEADILY FALL.... ACROSTHS ECOUNTRY.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...ALYSSA THBEEN-COURT JOINS USLIVE... TO EXPLAIN HOW THISWOULD WORK.ALYSSA?THE FDA IS SAYING ITS SAFE TOGET A DIFFERENT SHOT THAN THEONE YOU ORIGINALLY RECEIVED.SO, FOR EXAMPLE, IF YOU GOT THEPFIZER VACCINE BACK IN MARCH,WELL THEN NOW YOU COULD GET THEMODERNA BOOSTER.REGARDLESS OF WHICH YOU CHOOSE,DOCTORS SAY BOOSTERS ARE KEY INTHE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19ANY DAY NOW, THE F-D-A ISEXPECTED TO AUTHORIZE THE MIXINGAND MATCHING OF COVID-19 BOOSTERSHOTS.THAT MEANS TENS OF MILLIONS OFAMERICANS COULD BE ROLLING UPTHEIR SLEEVES ONCE AGAIN.CARLENE FREEMAN SAYS AFTER 7MONTHS OF WAITING, SHE’S READY!"I’m gonna go get my boosternext week."A STUDY DONE BY THE NATIONALINSTITUTES OF HEALTH LOOKED ATALL THREE VACCINES, AND FOUNDTHAT NO MATTER THE BRAND, ALLSTUDY PARTICIPANTS SAW A"SUBSTANTIAL" UPTICK IN ANTIBODYLEVELS AFTER A BOOSTER SHOT.THE STUDY ALSO SHOWED THATMIXING BOOSTERS COULD PROVIDE ASTRONGER RESPONSE TO THE DELTAVARIANT."There is no reason to thinkthat there are any problems thatare going to be caused by mixingand matching vaccines.

This iskind of where we expected to beall along."DR. BRIAN LABUS, AN INFECTIOUSDISEASE SPECIALIST WITH UNLVTELLS 13 ACTION NEWSTHE MOVE TO MIX AND MATCHVACCINES COULD ALSO MEAN EASIERACCESS FOR PEOPLE."I would expect that they’reingog to approve this andthey’re going to provide theprotection by allowing people toget whatever vaccine isconvenient for them."13 ACTION NEWS ASKED PEOPLE IFAND WHY THEY WANTED TO RECEIVETHE ADDITIONAL DOSE."I don’t wanna be sick and I’mnot ready to die so that wasreason enough for me.""who wants to die?

They came upwith a vaccine for a reason."OTHER PEOPLE WE SPOKE WITH SAIDTHEY WERE OPEN TO ANOTHER SHOTBUT MIXING AND MATCHING MAY NOTBE FOR EVERYONE."I don’t want to mix thembecause if I know that Pfizerwas effectivend a I feel goodthen I want to keep it thatway."REGARDLESS OF WHAT YOU CHOOSE,EXPERTS SAY A BOOSTER IS KEY INTHE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19."if you don’t have the boostershot, it’s not that you will beunprotected... you just won’thave the strongest protectionpossible... SO additional peoplecould get infected, which wewant to avoid.