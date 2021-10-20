Reports: FDA to allow people to mix and match COVID booster shots

According to multiple reports, the FDA is prepared to allow the mixing and matching of vaccine booster shots, a decision that could come this week.
According to multiple reports, the FDA is prepared to allow the mixing and matching of vaccine booster shots, a decision that could come this week.
Strict guidelines were put in place when the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, but this week the Food and Drug Administration may ease..
Millions of people will need to get covid-19 booster shots, and the FDA is reportedly taking a step that would expand Americans'..