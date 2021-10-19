North Korea test fires ballistic missile into the sea, says South Korea | Oneindia News
North Korea test fired a ballistic missile into the sea, according to the South Korean military.

In recent weeks North Korea tested a long range cruise missile, sparking global concern.

