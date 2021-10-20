Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol formally approved holding Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, in contempt of Congress, setting up a key House vote later this week.
CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports.
