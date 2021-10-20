Theresa May pays tribute to James Brokenshire

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has paid tribute to her Conservative MP James Brokenshire, who died earlier this month after a battle with lung cancer.

She told MPs: "James was a remarkable man.

He was an outstanding minister, a great constituency Member of Parliament and a true friend … the government is the poorer for his loss, this Parliament is the poorer for his loss and our country is the poorer for his loss." Report by Buseld.

