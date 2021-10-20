UK signs 'landmark' deals for antiviral Covid treatments

The UK has agreed two "landmark" deals with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) to secure "hundreds of thousands" of doses of new Covid treatments.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "These antivirals have the potential to speed up recovery time and to stop infections from progressing … we'll keep working to secure even more of these incredible treatments." Report by Buseld.

