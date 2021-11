Raab: Prisoners could solve HGV driver shortage

Employing prisoners as HGV drivers could help solve the recent shortage in the industry, according to Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

"It's good for our economy, its also good for our society," he said.

Dean, a serving inmate, added: "I need to get on with my life.

I've wronged, now let me be right." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn