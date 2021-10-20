Search for Brian Laundrie: Possible human remains found, officials say

The medical examiner's office in Sarasota has been called to the preserve where the search for Brian Laundrie is taking place, the office confirmed to ABC Action News.
Officials announced that human remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park located inside Florida's..
Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie