22-year-old dies from Covid-19 weeks after giving birth, husband blames misinformation

Emily Robison was unvaccinated when she died of Covid-19, after fighting to survive for over a month.

Just three weeks before her death, she had given birth to her and her husband, Eric Robison’s, first child.

CNN affiliate KHBS/KHOG reports on what one nurse did to lend a helping hand to the new father.