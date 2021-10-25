NI Protocol: EU proposals 'don't go far enough'

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has welcomed proposals made by the European Commission to reform the Northern Ireland Protocol but admitted the "gaps between us remain significant".

Giving evidence to the European Scrutiny Committee, he said: "The problem with them is they don't go far enough … I'm not sure they would quite deliver the kind of ambitious freeing up of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that we want to see." Report by Buseld.

