India successfully test fires Agni-5 ballistic missile with 5000 km range | Oneindia News

India on Wednesday successfully test fired Agni-5 ballistic missile which has a strike range of 5000 km.
The missile was launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.
