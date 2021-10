Javid: Covid boosters to be given earlier than six months

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced the NHS will be given flexibility on the timing Covid booster jabs are administered.

The third vaccine has, until this point, been given to those most at risk from the virus no sooner than six months after they had received their second dose.

Report by Alibhaiz.

