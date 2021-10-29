COP26: Greta Thunberg Mobbed at Climate Protest

Greta Thunberg has been mobbed by climate change activists as she joined a protest in London.

The teenage activist met demonstrators outside the Standard Chartered headquarters as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels.

She is expected to attend the COP26 summit taking place in Glasgow, although says she has not officially been invited.

The protests come after campaigners revealed banks have paid £2,754,145,000,000 into fossil fuel extraction since the 2015 Paris agreement.

Thousands are protesting across 26 countries and every continent in the world.

Report by Buseld.

