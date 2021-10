PM: No chance of stopping climate change next week at COP26

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is "no chance" of stopping climate change or reaching an agreement next week at COP26 in Glasgow in terms of reducing the warming of our planet to 1.5 degrees.

Mr Johnson says he wants the visiting leaders to "really focus" on the commitments their countries can make in achieving that over the next few years.

Report by Czubalam.

