Boris Johnson greets world leaders in Glasgow

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcome world leaders at the COP26 summit.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcome world leaders at the COP26 summit.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
More Than 100 Countries , Vow To End Deforestation, at COP26.
On Nov. 2, what is being hailed by Britain as the
first big..