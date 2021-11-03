Govt slashes excise duty on petrol, diesel before Diwali | Oneindia News

On the eve of Diwali, the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel bringing some relief for customers; The WHO on Wednesday granted approval for Emergency Use Listing to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin; PM Modi urges healthcare workers to take vaccines door-to-door and create awareness by taking the help of local religious leaders; Pakistan has denied use of its airspace to a Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight that was inaugurated by Amit Shah last month.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

