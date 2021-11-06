Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Leaves At Least 8 Dead and 300 Injured | Billboard News
A massive outdoor concert featuring superstars like Travis Scott and Drake gave way to tragedy as the crowd “compressed” and caused panic, trampling people and leaving as many as 11 concertgoers in cardiac arrest.