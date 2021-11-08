Ted Cruz accuses Big Bird of spreading government propaganda

Sen.
Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused Big Bird of spreading government propaganda after the “Sesame Street” character tweeted about receiving his Covid-19 vaccine.
CNN’s John Berman lists other American icons that have promoted vaccines in the past.
The republican senator referred to Big Bird's tweet as "government propaganda."
Right-wingers criticized Sesame Street's Big Bird for promoting the COVID-19 vaccine after it was authorized for children aged..
The iconic Sesame Street bird flew right into the culture wars by tweeting about his new COVID-19 vaccine.