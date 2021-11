Why this judge rejected a bribe from Congress

Claudia Escobar Mejía, a research scholar at George Mason University, was an appellate judge in Guatemala.

When the head of Congress attempted to bribe her, she could not keep quiet.

Escobar Mejía is one dissident who shares stories of the first time she realized she had to fight for democracy in CNN Opinion’s “Voices of Freedom.” She is a Renew Democracy Initiative Freedom Fellow.