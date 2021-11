Sefcovic arrives at Lancaster House ahead of Frost meeting

The European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic has arrived at Lancaster House in London ahead of his meeting with Brexit minister Lord Frost.

The pair's talks will aim to resolve issues over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Report by Patelr.

