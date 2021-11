'Serious headway' needed over NI Protocol, says EU

"Serious headway" needs to be made in negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the next week, the EU has said.

It comes after European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic held talks with Brexit minister Lord Frost earlier this afternoon.

Report by Patelr.

