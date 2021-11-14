COVID-19: Austrian government orders lockdown for unvaccinated

From midnight, people who are not vaccinated in Austria will have to go into lockdown, the government said.
The incidence rate for COVID-19 among the country's unvaccinated is much higher than those who have received the jab, they added.
The new rules are being introduced amid record infection levels and growing pressure on hospitals.
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said that a nationwide lockdown would begin on Monday for those not vaccinated..