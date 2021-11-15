Monday 11/15 Insider Buying Report: COMM, BHVN

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, CommScope Holding's Director, Claudius E.

Watts IV, made a $636,300 buy of COMM, purchasing 65,000 shares at a cost of $9.79 a piece.

So far Watts IV is in the green, up about 5.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.35.

CommScope Holding is trading down about 1.3% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Watts IV made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $991,913 shares at a cost of $15.26 each.

And at Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by John W.

Childs who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $122.87 each, for a trade totaling $614,342.

Before this latest buy, Childs bought BHVN on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.3M at an average of $81.65 per share.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is trading down about 2.8% on the day Monday.