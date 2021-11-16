Kruger Rock Fire in Larimer County grows to 75 acres

A 75-acre wildfire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Larimer County, which is about two and a half miles south of downtown Estes Park, forcing mandatory evacuations for nearby neighborhoods.
Here's the latest on what we know.
A 75-acre wildfire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Larimer County, which is about two and a half miles south of downtown Estes Park, forcing mandatory evacuations for nearby neighborhoods.
Here's the latest on what we know.
A small wildfire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Larimer County, which is about two and a half miles south of..