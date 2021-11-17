Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for PMQs

Boris Johnson has left Number 10 Downing Street and made his way to the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.
Report by Buseld.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has left Number 10 Downing Street and made his way to the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.
Report by Buseld.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he will take part in PMQs. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us..
Boris Johnson has left Number 10 Downing Street to make his way the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions. Report by..