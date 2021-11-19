Family of Paul Howell reacts to Oklahoma governor’s commutation of Julius Jones’ death sentence to life in prison without pa

Gov.
Kevin Stitt commuted Julius Jones’ death sentence to life in prison without parole as Jones’ execution for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell came within hours of being carried out.
