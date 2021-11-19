Key CDC panel recommends expanding COVID-19 boosters to all adults in US

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the additional shots to everyone in the U.S. 18 and up, clearing the way for millions more to seek out extra protection from COVID-19.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the additional shots to everyone in the U.S. 18 and up, clearing the way for millions more to seek out extra protection from COVID-19.
As infections rise, Americans over 18 will be permitted to get extra doses. But it’s not clear boosters really are needed by so..
COVID Boosters , for All Adults
Get FDA Approval, , Await CDC Review.
On November 19, regulators in the United States..