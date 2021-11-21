Netherlands rocked by second night of Covid riots

Police in the Hague detain rioters and clear the streets after protesters set bicycles and wooden pallets on fire, as a demonstration against the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions turned violent for a second night in the Netherlands.
