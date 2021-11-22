Meghan Markle Talks to Ellen DeGeneres About Lilibet’s Teething Struggles
Meghan Markle revealed that she and Prince Harry have struggled to sleep since their five-month-old daughter Lilibet started teething on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.