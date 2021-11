Dominic Raab meets PC Harper's widow

After announcing a new law that will see tougher sentencing for the killing of emergency service workers, the justice secretary spoke to Lissie Harper, whose husband PC Andrew Harper was killed in 2019.

Talking about her campaign for Harper's Law, Mrs Harper said "it's been a long hard journey but I'm glad we could get to this point".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn