MP 'baffled' by baby ban in Commons

Labour MP Stella Creasy has said she was "quite baffled" after receiving an email from parliament authorities advising her that having her 3-month-old son in the chamber was against the rules.

She said the rule creates "another hurdle for participation" and makes it feel as though "mothers can't win".

Report by Lewisl.

