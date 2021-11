Police search continues after woman's body found in Devon

Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing their search of the South Hams area in Devon after a woman's body was found by officers yesterday.

Although the body has not been formally identified, police say they have informed the family of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod, who left her home on Saturday evening.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn