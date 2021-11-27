Scrapping Farm Bills: BJP MPs told to be present in Parliament on Monday | Oneindia News

The BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present on Monday when a bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Parliament; PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country as well as the nationwide vaccination drive; Air quality in Delhi is likely to “improve marginally” but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday.

This and more news at 2 PM.

