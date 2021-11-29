Lok Sabha passes Farm Laws Repeal bill amid opposition’s protest to discuss the bill| Oneindia News
The Farm laws repeal bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by the center amid a protest by the opposition to discuss the bill.

