'No plan to move to plan B', says health minister

The government currently has "no plan to move to plan B" in their Covid response, after nine cases of the Omicron variant were found in England and Scotland.

Health Minister Ed Argar said restrictions expected to come into force on Tuesday, including mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, were "proportionate" but "we will see cases rise".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn