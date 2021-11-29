Sturgeon calls for 'four-nations approach' on Covid

The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have written a joint letter to Boris Johnson calling for a "four-nations approach" on tougher travel restrictions, after nine cases of the Omicron variant were found in the UK.

During a press conference on Monday, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said the new Covid variant presents "potentially the most challenging development" for some time.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn